Kathleen T. Kapalla (Mero) loving and beloved mother, grandmother and friend, passed away March 2, 2019 in Lansing.

Kathleen was born October 1, 1921 to Eva Marie (Tourangeau) and Charles Thomas Mero in Onaway. Kathleen graduated from Onaway High School in 1939 then attended County Normal School to acquire her teaching certificate. She taught country school for two years in Presque Isle County.

Kathleen married Edward J. Kapalla, also from Onaway, July 18, 1942. They had three children. They lived in Onaway and Luther, where she substitute taught kindergarten and first-grades and, though Catholic, worked on ladies auxiliary events for all churches. They moved to Lansing in 1953.

Kathleen was a founding member and served many years as secretary for the French Canadian Heritage Society of Michigan. She was a longtime member of and secretary for the East Side Neighborhood Organization and a recipient of the Bea Christy Award for exemplary service to neighborhoods. She and her husband Ed were founding members of the Allen Street Senior Discovery group as well as Neighborhood Watch coordinators.

She retired in 1977 after 10 years’ work with the Michigan State Police Department.

Kathleen was a homemaker, gardener, avid genealogist and staunch neighborhood activist.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband Edward; son Charles; nine sisters and brothers; and best friend Myrtle Johnston.

She will forever be remembered by her daughters, Celeste (Kevin) Atherton of Sunfield and Margaret Klein of Lincoln, Nebraska; sister Rosalie Korpal of

Essexville; brother Emmett Mero of Onaway; grandsons Charles Kapalla, Christopher Kapalla and Keith Atherton; granddaughter Carrie Turner; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and friends and neighbors.

Funeral services were held Friday, March 8 at the Church of the Resurrection in Lansing.

Inurnment will be in Saint Paul Cemetery, Onaway at a later date.

Memorials to Onaway Ambulance Fund, Onaway – Presque Isle District Library, Food Bank of Lansing or Allen Street Senior Discovery Program of Lansing.

