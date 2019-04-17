On April 13, 2019, Bette Brege left her earthly body to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She joined her husband, Harry Brege, who preceded her in death. Bette passed away at her home with her loving children, Brad (Allendale, MI) and Jill, at her side.

In addition to her children, she leaves behind two sisters, Jan (Karl) Lietzau of Oviedo, Florida and Nancy (Loren) Wolf of Traverse City. Her parents, Amanda (née Griesbach) and William Kroenke, preceded her in death.

Bette was born September 26, 1931, in Shawano, Wisconsin. She had a zest for life and learning, and especially enjoyed music, reading and traveling.

Bette attended Concordia University in River Forest, Illinois, and Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, Indiana. She was a member of Kappa Tau Zeta and active in university choir and drama groups.

She met her best friend and future husband, Harry, in Rogers City while she was a student teacher at St. John Lutheran School. They were married November 7, 1953, in Shawano, and made their home in Rogers City. Bette was a substitute teacher at St. John for more than 30 years.

Bette had a servant’s heart, and was active in the Lutheran Church and the community. She combined her love of music and drama by singing in church choirs and directing church plays. She was a charter member of Peace Lutheran Church, serving on the building and evangelism committees and board of education. Her love of reading led her to serve 15 years on the Presque Isle Library board of trustees and four years on the Northland District Library board (two years as chairman). She served eight years as a volunteer for She

lter, Inc.

Bette taught and led by her gentle example. She always looked for the good in people—and often brought out the best in them. She will be dearly missed.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Tuesday, April 16, with a prayer service conducted at 7:30 p.m. by the Rev. Kevin Jones. Visitation resumed at Peace Lutheran Church Wednesday until time of her funeral at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Derek Riddle officiating.

Interment will take place next to her husband at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Peace Lutheran Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

