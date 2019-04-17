Nancy Charlotte Bennett, 79, from Hillman left this earth Thursday, April 11, 2019. She was born in Rogers City August 23, 1938 to the late Ernest and Loretta Bruning. She married Thomas Bennett August 22, 1964 and celebrated 49 years of marriage before Tom’s passing April 11, 2014.

Nancy loved attending sporting events of all her grandchildren; bowling, warm beer and olives, and a good game of spitzer.

She is survived by her children, Terri, Paul (Jenny), Jimmy (Jennifer), Chris, Kevin (Jenny) and Chuck (Kelly); a sister, Betty; a brother, Pep; 16 grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Sam, Mick, Arnold, Ron, Elaine and Judy.

