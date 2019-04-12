Dr. Daniel Reierson

Dr. Daniel Reierson, D.C., 69, of Rogers City passed away April 6, 2019 at MidMichigan Medial Center in Alpena. He was born January 25, 1950 in Detroit to Albert and Mary (Meskowski) Reierson. Dan is survived by his wife, Annette; a daughter, Kristin (Kirk) Morrow of Waterford; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four siblings, Albert (Linda) of Thompsonville, Steven (Maxine) of Cook, Washington, Marla (Gary) Weidenar of Ellensburg, Washington and Lisa Duncan of Huron Beach. Friends may visit at the Dryer Funeral Home in Holly today (Thursday) from noon until 1:30 p.m. Military honors and interment will follow at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly at 2 p.m.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.