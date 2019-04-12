Helen D. DeRosia

Helen D. DeRosia, 87, of Onaway, died at home Friday April 5, 2019. She is survived by her sister, Betty Gillespie of Millington; two adopted granddaughters, Kathy Grainger and Misty Veihl; adopted great-grandson, Jackson Grainger; adopted daughter, Diane Grainger (Lyle Cole) all of Onaway; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held at the First Baptist Church in Onaway Tuesday, April 9.

Helen’s final resting place is at Hillcrest Cemetery in Onaway. Cremation arrangements were in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home.