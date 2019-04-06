Louise Marie Morris

Louise Marie Morris, 87, formerly of Rogers City passed away March 29, 2019 in Gaylord. She was born April 13, 1931 in Detroit to Leo and Agnes (Kiersek) Kapala. Louise married Clifton Morris November 27, 1954 in Rogers City. She worked at Mel's Market and for MA Bell for many years. Louise enjoyed gardening during the warm summer months. Mrs. Morris is survived by her five children, Ken Morris of Rogers City, Kathy (Rose) Morris of Grand Blanc, Jerome (Cindy) Morris of Alpena, Bob (Yvette) Morris of Gaylord and Debbie (Kevin) Brown of Flushing; five grandchildren, Melissa, Brittanie, Jacob, Morgan and Logan; a great-granddaughter, Savannah; and her sister, Angela (Richard) Kelly of Rogers City.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton; a son, John; a brother, Roy; and her parents, Leo and Agnes.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Tuesday, April 2. Visitation resumed Wednesday at St. Ignatius Catholic Church until time of Mass with the Rev. Rolando Silva officiating.

Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, American Cancer Society or St. Ignatius Catholic Church in memory of Louise Morris.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.