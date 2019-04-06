Larry David Hopp Sr., 73, of South Haven, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at his home under hospice care. He was born September 25, 1945 to Carl and Ila (Bredow) in Rogers City.

Larry graduated from Rogers City High School with the Class of 1964. Larry later served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He married Donna Idalski July 1, 1978. They shared 40 years of wonderful marriage. Larry worked for the limestone quarry in Rogers City for 20 years before going on to work at Haworth for eight years. He retired from Haworth in 2009. He enjoyed woodworking and making toys. Larry was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 607 in Rogers City.

He is preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Peltz; and a brother-in-law, Donald Peltz.

Larry is survived by his wife, Donna Hopp of South Haven; sons, Larry (Danielle) Jr. of Grand Junction and Michael (Angela) Hopp of Huachaca City, Arizona; three granddaughters, Brianna, Ila and Raven; and a brother, Wayne (Marge) Hopp of Rogers City.

Visitation will be held from 2 – 3 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the F

ilbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven. Memorial services will follow visitation at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Travis Wilson officiating at the funeral home. A luncheon will follow services at Larry and Danielle’s home at 01848 59St., Grand Junction, MI 49056.

Contributions may be made in Larry’s memory to the VFW Post 607, 1316 W. Third St, Rogers City, MI 49779 or to Caring Circle Hospice at Home, 05055 Blue Star Highway, South Haven, MI 49090. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.

The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, (269) 637-0333.