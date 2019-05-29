Betty Lee Feltz

Betty Lee Feltz, 91, of Huron Beach passed away May 25, 2019 at Nash Manor. She was born December 14, 1927 in Hadenville, Ohio to William and Fannie (Howard) Wells.

Betty is survived by four children, Suzanne Witte, Gary Feltz, Regina (Paul) Whitlow and Brenda (Barry) Wilson; eight grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Per Betty’s request, no services will take place.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.