James Wayne Dempsey

James Wayne Dempsey, 80, died at his Kissimmee, Florida, home Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was born in Eldorado, Illinois, to Ralph and Mary Dempsey June 17, 1938. Jim, as he was known to his friends, was actively involved in Rogers City downtown development and the Lions Club during the years that he owned the Driftwood Motel. He enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing and meeting his friends for a morning chat over coffee.

He will be missed by his children, Dawn (Joe) Grondin, Shawn (Matthew Shirilla) Dempsey and Chad (Christy) Dempsey; grandchildren, Teresa Wishnew, Sage Shirilla and Drake Shirilla; his siblings, Virginia Clark, Dave Dempsey and Rick Dempsey; and his wife, Karen Cremean-Gessner Dempsey. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Bill Dempsey.

In Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee, Jim formed the group Neighbors Helping Neighbors to help seniors in need of wheelchair ramps and home renovations.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Neighbors Helping Neighbors, with checks mailed to Joann Michl, 1664 Calvin Circle, Kissimmee, FL 34746. Please note Jim Dempsey in the memo line. Federal tax ID number is No. 593624799.