RC City Council Proceedings

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING

OF THE ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL

HELD IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS ON APRIL 9, 2019

Mayor McLennan presided and called the meeting to order at 5:30 p.m.

PRESENT – Adair, Bielas, Fuhrman, Nowak and McLennan.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

Nowak/Bielas, to approve the agenda with the additions of the Optimist Club request and Hammond Bay Area Anglers event. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Nowak/Adair, that the minutes of the Regular Council Meeting of March 18, 2019 be approved as written. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

WORKSHOP

COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL PLAN NOTICE OF INTENT TO ISSUE BONDS

City Mgr. Hefele introduced Kari Blanchett with PFM Financial Advisors and explained the resolution that needs to be adopted. Ms. Blanchett reviewed the process for Council.

CITY CLERK’S REPORT:

CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:

Adair/Nowak, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $342,639.79 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS:

FLAG DAY RESOLUTION NO. 2019-42

Nowak/Bielas, to approve the Flag Day Parade and Celebration including the Vietnam Traveling Wall Exhibit on Saturday, June 15, 2019. The parade will begin at 11 am at the Westminster Presbyterian Church and proceed down Third Street and turning onto Michigan Avenue ending at Fourth Street near the Presque Isle County Historical Museum.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

HOPE SHORES ALLIANCE RESOLUTION NO. 2019-43

Fuhrman/Nowak,

Whereas, Sexual Assault Awareness Month is intended to draw attention to the fact that sexual violence is widespread and has public health implications for every community member of Rogers City; and

Whereas, rape, sexual assault, and sexual harassment impact our community as seen by statistics indicating that one in five women will have experienced sexual assault by the time they complete college (Fisher, Cullen, & Turner, 2000); and

Whereas, we must work together to educate our community about what can be done to prevent sexual assault and how to support survivors; and

Whereas, staff and volunteers of anti-violence programs at/in Rogers City encourage every person to speak out when witnessing acts of violence however small; and

Whereas, through leadership, dedication, and encouragement, there is compelling evidence that we can be successful in reducing sexual violence in Rogers City through prevention education, increased awareness, and holding perpetrators who commit acts of violence responsible for their actions; and

Whereas, the City Council of the City of Rogers City strongly supports the efforts of national, state, and local partners, and of every citizen to actively engage in public and private efforts, including conversations about what sexual violence is, how to prevent it, how to help survivors connect with services, and how every segment of our society can work together to better address sexual violence;

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that we, the City Council of the City of Rogers City, join anti-sexual violence advocates and support service programs in the belief that all community members must be part of the solution to end sexual violence. Along with the United States Government and State of Michigan, we do hereby proclaim April as “Sexual Assault Awareness Month!”

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL PLAN NOTICE OF INTENT TO ISSUE BONDS

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-44

RESOLUTION APPROVING COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL PLAN

AND AUTHORIZING NOTICE OF INTENT (Pension Bonds)

CITY of Rogers city County of Presque Isle, State of Michigan

Minutes of a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Rogers City, Michigan, held on Tuesday, the 9th day of April, 2019, at 5:30 p.m., prevailing Eastern Time.

PRESENT: Members Dick Adair, Ken Bielas, Larry Fuhrman, Gary Nowak, and Scott McLennan

ABSENT: None.

The following preamble and resolution were offered by Member Adair and supported by Member Nowak:

WHEREAS, Section 518 of Act 34, Public Acts of Michigan, 2001, as amended (“Act 34”) authorizes a city to issue bonds to pay all or part of the costs of the unfunded pension liability for certain defined benefit retirement programs of the city; and

WHEREAS, the City of Rogers City, Michigan (the “City”) intends to issue limited tax general obligation bonds pursuant to Section 518 of Act 34, in one or more series, in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed Seven Million Dollars ($7,000,000) (the “Bonds”) for the purpose of paying all or a part of the costs of the unfunded pension liability for certain defined benefit retirement programs of the City; and

WHEREAS, the City has prepared a 2019 Comprehensive Financial Plan for Pension and Other Post-Employment Benefits (the “Comprehensive Financial Plan”) in accordance with Section 518 of Act 34; and

WHEREAS, a notice of intent to issue the Bonds must be published before the issuance of the Bonds in order to comply with the requirements of Sections 518 and 517 of Act 34.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED THAT:

1. The Comprehensive Financial Plan in the form presented to the City Council is hereby approved. The City Clerk is authorized and directed to post the Comprehensive Financial Plan on the City’s website and at the office of the City Clerk to be available to the public as soon as practicable after adoption of this resolution, in accordance with Section 518 of Act 34.

2. The City Clerk is hereby authorized and directed to publish a notice of intent to issue bonds in a newspaper of general circulation in the City; provided, that such notice of intent shall not be published prior to the posting of the Comprehensive Financial Plan as provided in Section 1 of this resolution.

3. The notice of intent shall be published as a display advertisement not less than one-quarter (1/4) page in size in substantially the form attached to this resolution as Exhibit A.

4. The City Council of the City does hereby determine that the attached form of notice of intent and the manner of publication directed is the method best calculated to give notice to the electors residing in the boundaries of the City of this City’s intent to issue the bonds, the purpose of the bonds, the security for the bonds and the right of referendum relating thereto, and the City Clerk is directed to select a newspaper determined to reach the largest number of persons to whom the notice is directed.

5. All resolutions and parts of resolutions insofar as they conflict with the provisions of this resolution be and the same hereby are rescinded.

AYES: Members Adair, Bielas, Fuhrman, Nowak, and McLennan

NAYS: None. RESOLUTION DECLARED ADOPTED.

EXHIBIT A

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS AND ELECTORS OF THE CITY OF ROGERS CITY

OF INTENT TO ISSUE BONDS AND THE RIGHT OF REFERENDUM RELATING THERETO

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the City of Rogers City, County of Presque Isle, State of Michigan (the “City”), intends to issue and sell its limited tax general obligation bonds pursuant to Act 34, Public Acts of Michigan, 2001, as amended, in one or more series, in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed Seven Million Dollars ($7,000,000) for the purpose of paying all or a part of the costs of the unfunded pension liability for certain defined benefit retirement programs of the City.

SOURCE OF PAYMENT OF BONDS

THE PRINCIPAL OF AND INTEREST ON SAID BONDS SHALL BE PAYABLE from the general funds of the City lawfully available for such purposes including property taxes levied within applicable constitutional, statutory and charter tax rate limitations.

BOND DETAILS

SAID BONDS will be payable in annual installments not to exceed twenty-five (25) in number and will bear interest at the rate or rates to be determined at public or private sale but in no event to exceed the maximum rate permitted by law on the balance of the bonds from time to time remaining unpaid.

RIGHT OF REFERENDUM

THE BONDS WILL BE ISSUED WITHOUT A VOTE OF THE ELECTORS OF THE CITY UNLESS A PETITION REQUESTING SUCH A VOTE SIGNED BY NOT LESS THAN 10% OF THE REGISTERED ELECTORS RESIDING WITHIN THE BOUNDARIES OF THE CITY IS FILED WITH THE CITY CLERK OF THE CITY WITHIN FORTY-FIVE (45) DAYS AFTER PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. IF SUCH PETITION IS FILED, THE BONDS MAY NOT BE ISSUED WITHOUT AN APPROVING VOTE OF A MAJORITY OF THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS RESIDING WITHIN THE BOUNDARIES OF THE CITY VOTING THEREON.

THIS NOTICE is given pursuant to the requirements of Section 517(2), Act 34, Public Acts of Michigan, 2001, as amended.

Terri Koss City Clerk/Treasurer, City of Rogers City

2018-2019 BUDGET AMENDMENTS #1

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-45

Nowak/Bielas, BE IT RESOLVED, by the City Council of the City of Rogers City, Michigan to amend the 2018-2019 Annual Budget as prepared by City Staff, presented to Council in writing, and reviewed at this April 9, 2019 meeting. A copy of said amendment to be placed on file in the City Clerk’s office.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ABATEMENT DISTRICTS RESOLUTION NO. 2019-46

Nowak/Bielas, to set a public hearing in consideration of the creation of the commercial redevelopment and commercial rehabilitation districts as part of the June 4, 2019 Council meeting.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

MEDC GRANT – MARKETING & ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT RESOLUTION NO. 2019-47

Bielas/Nowak, to authorize City Mgr. Hefele pursue the MEDC grant as related to the drafting of marketing and economic development for the City of Rogers City. City Mgr. Hefele to request that the DDA provide the local match needed for said grant.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

NAUTICAL FESTIVAL RESOLUTION NO. 2019-48

Nowak/Fuhrman, to approve the following:

Permission to hold the Nautical City Festival from Tuesday, July 30th through Sunday, August 4th at Lakeside Park.

Permission to close Lake Street from Ontario to Michigan and Michigan and Erie from First Street to Lake Street for the entirety of the Nautical Festival.

City to obtain necessary permits for the Festival parades.

Kiddie Parade – Wednesday July 31st at 6 pm

Parade Route – Westminster Church (Third Street) to Huron to Marina.

Antique Car Show Cruise – Saturday, August 3rd at 3:30 pm

Grand Parade – Sunday, August 4th at 12:30 pm

Parade Route – Third Street from Gilpin Memorial Field to Friedrich Street (Driftwood)

“NO PARKING” signs on Third Street on Sunday, August 4th from Woodward Avenue to Huron Avenue. Handicapped parking to be on east side of Third Street from Woodward to Ontario.

Provide Police protection where required.

Obtain Council, Police and Fire Chief approval for the shooting of fireworks.

Permission to leave beer truck at tent area. Truck will be locked at all times.

Pavilion restrooms open for the public from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Festival Committee will have a contract for cleaning the pavilion bathrooms.

If the fireworks are cancelled, they will be held the Saturday following the Festival.

Request the use of the Sports Park (the Hole) and the Little League Fields for the P.I.C. Men’s & Women’s Slow Pitch Softball Tournament on Saturday and Sunday, August 3rd and 4th.

Request that any concessions/vendors that request permits to operate during the Festival week must also have a signed contract with the Nautical Festival Committee to operate. (Pertains to City properties only).

Permission to use Westminster Park Saturday, August 3, 2019 for the car show.

Permission to place up to an 80’ x 270’ tent on the Marina parking lot. The tent company to put stakes in the asphalt and plug holes when stakes are removed.

City Band to play at Lakeside Park band shell on Tuesday, July 30th from 7- 8:30 p.m.

Permission to use the Portable Band Shell when necessary during the Festival.

Permission to block Michigan Ave. from 4th St. to alley between 3rd and 4th Street in front of Historical Museum for display from 9 am to 4 pm on Saturday August 3rd for their “Touch A Truck” program.

Request Handicap Parking signs at North end of Court House Square on Huron for the Arts & Crafts Show Thursday, August 1st through Sunday, August 4th.

City to pick up bagged garbage and broken down boxes at curbside each day during the Arts & Crafts Show.

City to waive the “No Animals in Lakeside Park” Ordinance for two hours prior and two hours after Pet Show.

School parking lot to be allowed for self-contained camper use by crafters participants only. (No softball players will be allowed). Permit only.

Permission for Festival Committee to use “Gaters” on Sunday, August 4, 2019 for the Grand Parade. (Not to be used on US 23, Third Street or Erie Street).

The use of Trout River Park on Thursday, August 1, 2019 for “Outdoor Yoga.”

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

KIWANIS EASTER EGG HUNT RESOLUTION NO. 2019-49

Bielas/Fuhrman, to approve the Kiwanis request for use of Westminster Park for the Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

OPTIMIST CLUB – SOAP BOX RACE RESOLUTION NO. 2019-50

Adair/Fuhrman, to approve the Optimist Club request to hold their annual soap box races on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Huron Avenue from State Street to Sixth Street.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

HAMMOND BAY AREA ANGLERS RESOLUTION NO. 2019-51

Bielas/Nowak, to authorize the City Mgr. and Harbor Master and up to five Council Members to attend the Hammond Bay Area Anglers Association dinner and presentation on Saturday, May 4, 2019.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ADJOURNMENT:

Mayor McLennan declared the meeting adjourned at 7:38 p.m.

Terri L. Koss

City Clerk/Treasurer