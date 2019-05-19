RC City Council Proceedings

MINUTES OF THE

REGULAR MEETING

OF THE ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL

HELD IN COUNCIL

CHAMBERS

ON TUESDAY, APRIL 23, 2019

Mayor McLennan called the meeting to order at 7 p.m.

PRESENT – Adair, Bielas, Fuhrman, Nowak and McLennan.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

Nowak/Adair, to approve the agenda with the addition of the resolution opposing the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Road Plan.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Adair/Nowak, that the minutes of the Regular Council Meeting of April 9, 2019 be approved as written. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY CLERK’S REPORT:

CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:

It was moved by Council Member Adair, seconded by Council Member Fuhrman, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $131,257.64 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

MAYOR:

RESOLUTION NO 2019-52

Nowak/Bielas, to appoint Todd Curtis to the Harbor Advisory Committee with the term to expire May 2020.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS:

COMPREHENSIVE FEE SCHEDULE

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-53

Nowak/Adair, to approve the FY2019/2020 Comprehensive Fee, Rate and Service Schedule as presented. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

UTILITY RATE DISCLOSURE

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-54

Adair/Bielas, to approve the FY2019/2020 Public Disclosure of Water/Sewer Rates as presented.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

NON-UNION COMPENSATION

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-55

Nowak/Bielas, to allow Council Member Fuhrman to abstain from the vote regarding Non-Union Compensation.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – Adair, Bielas, Nowak and McLennan. Fuhrman Abstained, the motion carried.

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-56

Bielas/Nowak, to approve the Non-Union Compensation offer as included in the meeting packet and outlined in the Manager’s Report.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – Adair, Bielas, Nowak and McLennan. Fuhrman Abstained, the motion carried.

PRESENTATION OF BUDGET AND SETTING OF PUBLIC HEARING DATE

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-57

Fuhrman/Nowak, to set the public hearing date on the FY2019/2020 budget for Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers. Said notice of the public hearing be published in the local newspaper as required by City Charter. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

MERS HCSP AGREEMENTS RESOLUTION NO. 2019-58

Bielas/Adair, authorizing the clerk treasurer to sign the three MERS Health Care Savings Program agreements for the AFSCME union (2 groups) and POLC union as presented.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

MARINA UST INSURANCE RESOLUTION NO. 2019-59

Nowak/Bielas, to not renew the Underground Storage Tank policy with the private insurance company and enroll with the MDEQ MUSTA program.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

LEASE OF CITY PROPERTY RESOLUTION NO. 2019-60

Bielas/Nowak, to approve the 10-year lease of Lot 11 and 12, Block 1, Lincoln Park Addition between Norm and Sue Quaine and Faylene Beaudett, and the City of Rogers City.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried

BUDDY POPPY SALES RESOLUTION NO. 2019-61

Bielas/Nowak, to approve the VFW Post 607’s Buddy Poppy sale on May 9, 10 and 11, 2019.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

FAT HOGS FISHING TOURNAMENT RESOLUTION NO. 2019-62

Bielas/Fuhrman, to approve the request from the Fat Hogs for their Lady’s Tournament on July 27, 2019 and big tournament on August 31st and September 1st, 2019 with the Captains’ meetings on July 26 and August 30, 2019. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried

ROAD PLAN

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-63

Bielas/Adair, at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Rogers City conducted April 23, 2019:

WHEREAS, a key component of Gov. Whitmer’s 2020 budget message is her Fixing Michigan Roads Plan; and

WHEREAS, that Plan generates millions of dollars in additional revenue for road repairs by increasing the State’s motor fuel tax by 45 cents, from $0.26.3 to $0.71.3 per gallon, by October 1, 2020; and

WHEREAS, this increased fuel tax would create an enormous burden for the Rogers City work force, many of whom commute sizeable distances to and from their jobs and thus go through a great deal of fuel; and

WHEREAS, the increased fuel tax also would financially devastate the Rogers City Marina by making marine fuel so expensive that far fewer boaters would travel the Great Lakes; and

WHEREAS, a disproportionate amount of the new revenue would be distributed to southeast Michigan, with Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties receiving more than $116 million annually between them; and

WHEREAS, none of the new revenue would be distributed to Rogers City; and

WHEREAS, Rogers City businesses would suffer if this Plan is implemented, as fewer visiting boaters coupled with more dollars spent on taxes means fewer dollars spent on locally-sold goods and services;

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the City Council of the City of Rogers City strongly opposes Gov. Whitmer’s Fixing Michigan Roads Plan and asks that it be rejected by the Legislature; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the City Council asks that lawmakers arrive at an alternative plan for Michigan road repairs that lessens the burden on those who commute to work; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that lawmakers consider the impact any and all plans under consideration will have on the boating industry and communities like Rogers City that depend on tha

t industry; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that future road plans considered by lawmakers much more fairly and equitably distribute additional revenues to all communities.

The resolution was adopted with Council Members Adair, Bielas, Fuhrman, and Nowak, and Mayor McLennan voting for, no one voting against, and no one absent.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ADJOURNMENT: Mayor McLennan declared the meeting adjourned at 8:19 p.m.

Condensed version, complete minutes are available at City Hall.

Terri L. Koss

City Clerk/Treasurer