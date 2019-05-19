Ronald Finch

Ronald Finch, 62, of Rogers City passed away May 13, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center in Alpena. He was born August 5, 1956 in Rogers City to Thomas and Stella (Nowicki) Finch.

Ron is survived by his son, Jason Finch of Alpena; two granddaughters, Ava and Brooklynn;

a sister, Val Finch of Rogers City; two brothers, Dave Finch of Kentucky and Robert (Lorraine) Finch of Rogers City; and many nieces and nephews.

A private service will take place at a later date.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.