Thomas M. Skuse, 79, of Mason, born September 12, 1939 in Cheboygan to William and Leila (Dunn) Skuse, passed away May 14, 2019.

Tom married Peggy A. Dayton June 24, 1990 in Mason. He moved back to Onaway in 1999 after retiring from Mason Public Schools where he worked as a building engineer for 23 years. He also worked at Pontiac Motors for five years and the Cheboygan County Road Commission. After retiring from Mason Public Schools he took a retirement job working for the Department of Fish and Wildlife at the Lamprey Station. Tom was a member of the Tip of the Mitt Antique Tractor Club, Kountry Kampers (20 years) and the Onaway United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Becky Bonilla; a grandson, Tony Bonilla; sisters, Lovina Cowan and Betty Jean Penfold; and brothers, William and George Skuse.

Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife, Peggy Skuse; sons, Kevin Skuse and Matthew Skuse; daughters, Jeanneen (Scott) Dalos and Ann (William) Trueworthy; a stepson, Mark Fillmore; a stepdaughter, Carolyn (Duane) Brown; 2

5 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Sidney Skuse; and a sister, Willette Sagle.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, at Mason First United Methodist Church, 201 E. Ash St., Mason, MI 48854 with the Rev. Donna Minarik officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Onaway United Methodist Church, with interment to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 865 S. Cedar St., Mason, MI 48854.

Memories and online condolences may be shared with the family at www.grbdmason.com.