David N. Parris

David N. Parris, 59, past away June 2, 2019 at Marquette Hospital. He was born July 4, 1959 to Alvin and Gloria (Carter) Parris. Surviving are his wife, Neva; children, Brandi, Kristine of Goatsville, Treasa (Carl) of Flushing, Tim Morris of Burton; grandchildren, Cody, Hunter, Jennifer, Jasmine, Eric, Jessica and Nickie; and 13 grandchildren.

Also surviving are siblings, Ken (Genia) Brenda (Woodie), Roger (Esther), Jonnie (Mark), Tammy (Mike) Lynnet, Debbie, Ellarie, Victoria (Mike), Doris, Alva and Beatrice (Kurt); and his second mother, Joyce Parris.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Gloria Parris; a son, Delbert; and a sister, Wanda.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and carpentry.