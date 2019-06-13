Thursday, June 13, 2019

Obituaries 

Carl E. Martin

Carl E. Martin, 79,  of Afton passed away Tuesday June 4, 2019 at Hiland Cottage, Petoskey.

Survivoring are his companion, Rae Lynn Johnson of Afton; three daughters, Robin Martin (Rick Schoolcraft)of Afton, Kelly (Al) Maupin of Wolverine and Melanie Bishop of North Carolina; a son, Matthew Martin of Wolverine; a stepdaughter, Danielle (Boyd) Hickok of Cheboygan; a stepson, Mark Camero of Chesterfield; three brothers, Jerry Martin of Wolverine, Floyd Martin of Onaway and Ronnie Martin of Indian River; four sisters, Florence Hilliker of Afton, Lois Dell of Petoskey, Dorie Martin of Petoskey and Donna Kurburski of Petoskey; several grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation arrangements are in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home.

Life Celebration was Saturday June 8 at the Afton Community Hall, Montgomery Road.

 

 