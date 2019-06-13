Carl E. Martin, 79, of Afton passed away Tuesday June 4, 2019 at Hiland Cottage, Petoskey.

Survivoring are his companion, Rae Lynn Johnson of Afton; three daughters, Robin Martin (Rick Schoolcraft)of Afton, Kelly (Al) Maupin of Wolverine and Melanie Bishop of North Carolina; a son, Matthew Martin of Wolverine; a stepdaughter, Danielle (Boyd) Hickok of Cheboygan; a stepson, Mark Camero of Chesterfield; three brothers, Jerry Martin of Wolverine, Floyd Martin of Onaway and Ronnie Martin of Indian River; four sisters, Florence Hilliker of Afton, Lois Dell of Petoskey, Dorie Martin of Petoskey and Donna Kurburski of Petoskey; several grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation arrangements are in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home.

google_ad_client = 'pub-9805586299390794.'; google_alternate_color = 'FFFFFF'; google_ad_width = 728; google_ad_height = 90; google_ad_format = '728x90'; google_ad_type = 'image'; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->