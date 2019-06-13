Carl E. Martin
Carl E. Martin, 79, of Afton passed away Tuesday June 4, 2019 at Hiland Cottage, Petoskey.
Survivoring are his companion, Rae Lynn Johnson of Afton; three daughters, Robin Martin (Rick Schoolcraft)of Afton, Kelly (Al) Maupin of Wolverine and Melanie Bishop of North Carolina; a son, Matthew Martin of Wolverine; a stepdaughter, Danielle (Boyd) Hickok of Cheboygan; a stepson, Mark Camero of Chesterfield; three brothers, Jerry Martin of Wolverine, Floyd Martin of Onaway and Ronnie Martin of Indian River; four sisters, Florence Hilliker of Afton, Lois Dell of Petoskey, Dorie Martin of Petoskey and Donna Kurburski of Petoskey; several grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation arrangements are in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home.
Life Celebration was Saturday June 8 at the Afton Community Hall, Montgomery Road.