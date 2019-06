Rogers City used 11 hits to notch a 6-1 win over St. Ignace in the second of two regional games Saturday in St. Ignace. Catheryn Hart took the win on the mound, allowing four hits.

Kyrsten Altman blasted a home run to aid the cause. Rogers City now faces Onaway in the regional championship game. Saturday afternoon in East Jordan. The teams did not play each other this season.