Hurons top Cards for regional title

Rogers City’s softball team made it four regional titles in a row Saturday with a 7-0 win over Onaway Saturday (June 8) in East Jordan. Kyrsten Altman went all the way for the win on mound. Brooke Saile blasted a two-run homer in the fourth to break a scoreless tie.

The Hurons added a run in the fifth and one more in the sixth and three in the seventh inning.

RCHS (26-7) had eight hits and one error in the game while Onaway had five hits and three errors.

RCHS plays Rudyard in Petoskey quarterfinals Tuesday at 2 p.m. Rogers City and Rudyard met last year in the quarterfinals and split a doubleheader earlier in the season. The winner of Tuesday’s quarterfinal will advance to play the winner of the Unionville-Sebawaing Area vs. Allen Park Inner City Baptist in the Division 4 semifinals Friday, June 14 at 12:30 p.m. That game will be at Michigan State University.