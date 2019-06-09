Lady Cards move into regional championship game

The Onaway Cardinal softball team overcame a slow start to take an 11-4 win over hosts East Jordan in Saturday’s regional semifinal. East Jordan led 3-2 after three innings and added a run in the top of the fourth before the Onaway bats came alive. Onaway scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 6-4 lead and then left no doubt with five more runs to earn the win.

Onaway now awaits the winner of the Rogers City vs. St. Ignace game taking place at East Jordan.