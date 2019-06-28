Isaac Thomas Kapa, 35, of Presque Isle, entered eternal peace Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Patti’s AFC Home in Hillman with his loving parents by his side following a long battle with cerebral palsy.

On September 14, 1983 in Port Huron, Mark (Julie) Kapa were blessed with the gift of a very special little boy.

Isaac had an adventurous spirit and loving personality that was adored by many. All who knew this young man cherished every moment that was spent in his presence.

Through hard work and perseverance Isaac graduated from special education. He enjoyed participating in many different events provided to him through community mental health including bowling and swimming.

He loved to go fishing with his dad, but most of all his favorite thing to do was travel with his family.

They went on numerous adventures and were able to take in many destinations traveling all over the country.

“Oh, sweet child of ours, so young and innocent. God chose to wrap you in his arms. We miss you dearly but know you are loved and cherished forever” Love, Mom and Dad

He is survived by his parents, Mark and Julie Kapa; his godmother Patti; grandmother, “Cookie” Spangler; and siblings, Adam (Renee) Kapa of Shelton, Washington, Shaun (Katrina) Karsten of Swartz Creek and Elijah (Vanessa) Degen of San Francisco, California; as well as Elysha, Troy and Wyatt

. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James Maurice Spangler, and Edmond and Dorothy Kapa.

Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 11 a.m. at St. Casimir Catholic Church Friday, June 28, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating.

In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to Hospice of Michigan or St. Casimir Catholic Church.

McWilliams Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

