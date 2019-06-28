John “Mike” Steiger, 69, of Gaylord, went to join our Heavenly Father Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Mike was born November 24, 1949 in Detroit, to John F. Steiger and Mary (Gillard) Steiger.

After graduation from high school, Mike was drafted and proudly served in the U.S. Army 4th Infantry from 1969 to 1971. He was in Vietnam and Cambodia where he earned the Army Commendation Medal and a Purple Heart. In 1986 he married his best friend and soul mate Carol (Heise) Steiger. Mike and Carol moved up north in 1992 where Mike spent the rest of his life.

Mike loved hockey and was an avid Red Wings’ fan. At the age of 13, he was invited to try out for the U.S. Olympic team as a goalie. Over the years he enjoyed hunting, fishing, baseball and being outdoors. The time he loved the most were the days he spent with his loving wife Carol.

Mike was a kind and gentle soul. He would give the shirt off his back to help another in need and was known for his big loving bear hugs. After years of living with the effects of exposure to Agent Orange, he passed away peacefully at home.

Mike is survived by his beloved wife, Carol; his two faithful Weimaraner

’s, Tootsie and Zeeva; a daughter, Kelley and granddaughter, Madison of Albuquerque, New Mexico; a brother, Daniel (Sharon) Steiger of Cross Village; a sister, Pat (Ralph) Tenaglia; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by all of his in-laws in the Heise family that loved him like he was born into the family.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and a brother, Robert (Bob) Steiger.

Cremation services are being handled by the Nelson Funeral Home in Gaylord and his ashes will be interred at the Great Lakes National Cemetery at a later date with military honors and a prayer service.

Memorials can be made to his family to assist with his final arrangements or to one of the local veterans’ organizations in his honor.