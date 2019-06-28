Shirley Ann Trafelet, 77, passed away peacefully at home in Millersburg with her husband and family by her side June 25, 2019.

She was born July 29, 1941 to Arthur and Rose (Krzeck) Bisson.

She and Arnold Jay Trafelet were married September 12, 1959 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Rogers City.

While Arnie attended Eastern Michigan University and sailed for Calcite in the summers, Shirley helped him type term papers and prepared their home together. She led a Girl Scout Troop, taught catechism, and drove special needs children to school, all while being an involved mother to her three children. She loved to bowl (could out bowl Arnie), fish (on the winning women’s team), and enjoyed spoiling the children she transported to school. “Empty nesting” found Arnold and Shirley wintering in Gulf Shores, Alabama. They made memories with their friends while going shopping, fishing, and fighting over beads and moon pies at the Mardi Gras parades. They enjoyed hitting up the casinos, playing cards, and most of all, eating out at the restaurants instead of cooking.

Shirley was an exceptional wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. The amount of love she shared is everlasting and made strangers feel like family. She and Arnie built a home full of love, laughter, good food and traditions. Her love of God, camping, fishing, baking bread, sewing (quilts for everyone) and knitting (how many socks and mittens?) will forever be ingrained in the lives of her family and friends.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Arnie; three loving children, Debra Bonneville, Joan (Don) Lehman and

John (Dana) Trafelet; seven grandchildren, Zacharie (Saydie Poole) Trafelet, Emily Rose Bonneville,

Anna (Craig Nadolsky) Lehman, Cassie Lehman, Kayla Trafelet, Jessica (Jacob) Fink and Cassandra (Nathan) Edwards; Six great-grandchildren, Easton, Ryker, Owen, Ashton, Arabella and Payton; three brothers, Donald (Elaine) Bisson, Daniel Bisson and Clarence (Delphine) Bisson; a sister, Geraldine Flemming; and a sist

er-in-law, Eileen (Kurt) Ries.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Rose; grandbaby, Emily Rose; three brothers, William, Gerald and Thomas; a brother-in-law, Gordon Flemming; and a sister-in-law, Karen Bisson.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home today (Thursday, June 27) from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a prayer service

at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume at St. Ignatius Catholic Church Friday from 9 a.m. until time of her memorial Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Rolando Silva officiating.

Inurnment will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Millersburg.

Memorials may be given to McLaren Home Hospice or to a charity of your choice in Shirley’s memory. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.