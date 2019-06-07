Steven Joseph Hilla, 49, of Rogers City, passed away peacefully at home June 1, 2019 following a courageous battle with ALS.

He was born November 4, 1969 in Rogers City to Eugene and Leona (Zielinski) Hilla.

Steve enjoyed coaching his boys’ basketball and baseball teams. He also enjoyed bowling, camping and cooking. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Mr. Hilla is survived by his two sons, Nathaniel Hilla and Jacob Hilla, both of Rogers City;

his mother, Leona Hilla of Belleview, Florida; three sisters, Judith Hilla of Belleview, Florida, Marcia (David)

Smolinski of Posen, and Bonnie (Michael) Ruggles of Petoskey; two brothers, Thomas (Laura) Hilla of Rogers City and Timothy Hilla of Wyoming; and many nieces and nephews.

Steve was preceded in death by his father, Eugene; two brothers, Eugene Jr. and Kenneth; and a sister, Nancy Bushart.

Friends may visit at the St. Casimir Catholic Church today (Thursday, June 6) from 9 a.m. through time of his memorial service at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating.

Inurnment will follow at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Steve’s family.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.