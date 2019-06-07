Robert Harold Wirgau

Robert Harold Wirgau, 79, of Belknap Township passed away June 3, 2019 at Evergreen AFC Home. He was born May 6, 1940 in Moltke Township to Louis and Delphine (Hopp) Wirgau.

Robert is survived by his wife, Mary; four children, Rob (Renee) Wirgau of Elk Rapids, Alan (Anne) Wirgau of Rogers City, Dawn Redfield of Rogers City and Jon (Julie) Wirgau of Scottsville, Kentucky; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, David (Linda) Wirgau; and a sister-in-law, Bernice Wirgau.

Private family services will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.