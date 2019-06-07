Julia M. Demos, 88, of Posen passed away May 22, 2019 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

She was born May 8, 1931 in Detroit to Adam and Helene (Oppat) Auel.

Julie graduated from Cass Tech High School in 1949. She graduated from Harper Hospital Nursing School in 1952. On February 27, 1954 she married Pete Demos at Salem Lutheran Church in Detroit. Julie worked at Harper Hospital and various doctors’ offices for 35 years, retiring in 1985 due to medical reasons. In the year 2000 she and Pete moved to Posen. Julie was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Rogers City.

Julie was the best of the best: wife, mother, nana/grandma, great-grandma, aunt and friend.

A multitalented lady, she was an accomplished pianist, gardener, builder of museum-quality miniature dollhouses and an avid reader. She was strong, fun, loving and loyal.

Mrs. Demos is survived by Pete, her husband of 65 years; three daughters, Karen (Vincent) Cracchiolo of Posen, Kathleen (Joseph) Damron of Virginia and Kristine (Michael) Neymanowski of Lapeer; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother,

Robert (Beverly) Auel; a sister-in-law, Joanne Demos; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Adam and Helene; and a brother a sister-in-law, Carl and Marian Auel.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Thursday, June 13, from 4-8 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday at Peace Lutheran Church from 10 a.m. until time of her funeral at 11 a.m. with the Rev. J. Derek Riddle officiating. A Nurse’s Final Farewell – Ceremony will follow.

Internment will take place at Ocqueoc Township Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to a charity of your choice in memory of Julia Demos. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.