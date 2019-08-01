Donald “Donny” Lee Haske

Donald "Donny" Lee Haske, 49, of Rogers City passed away July 24, 2019 at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. He was born June 28, 1970 in Alpena to Max and Cora (Wirgau) Haske.

He is survived by his wife, Arlis; daughter, Krystal (David) Cooley of Alpena; six grandchildren, Leigha, Raylynne, Cadence, Blayne, Raislin and Aries; mother, Cora Haske of Rogers City; Angela (Mike) Tuck of Rogers City and Lisa (Tom) Brown of Rogers City; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Beck Funeral Home will announce a complete obituary when the date is set for Donny’s memorial service.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.