Audrey Elizabeth “Beth” Fiedler, 89, of Rogers City passed away July 23, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center in Alpena.

Audrey was born June 9, 1930 in Port Huron to Harland and Margaret (Pettengill) French.

She was raised in Port Huron and graduated from Port Huron High School. Beth moved to Marysville where she lived for 55 years. On May 7, 1955 she married Bernard (Ben) Fiedler. Beth worked for Michigan Bell Telephone Company.

She loved God and her family and friends. She enjoyed camping, travel, sewing, reading and spending time with her family.

She was a member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Marysville. In 2015 Beth moved to Rogers City to be closer to family.

Mrs. Fiedler is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Greg Zurakowski and granddaughter, Justice of Rogers City; sister-in-law Shirley French of Clinton Township; nieces, Mary (Keith) Philo of Clinton Township and Ruth (Paul) Kruse of Roscommon; a nephew, Mark (Cheryl) French of Clinton Township; five grand nieces and nephews; and two great-grandnieces and one great-grandnephew.

She was preceded in death by h

er husband (1998), her parents; and her brother, Richard French.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 9, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rogers City with a time of visiting one hour prior to the service. The Rev. Dr. Greg Zurakowski will be officiating.

Memorials may be given to Westminster Presbyterian Church of Rogers City, Grand Lake Community Chapel in Presque Isle, Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Marysville or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.