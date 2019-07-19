Jeffrey Dean Wenzel

Jeffrey Dean Wenzel, 53, of Alpena passed away July 11, 2019 at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital in Petoskey. He was born January 12, 1966 in Madison Heights to Richard and Elaine (Gilbert) Wenzel. Jeff graduated from Madison Heights High School in 1984. ipt> ipt>

He is survived by two daughters, Gabrielle Wenzel of Sandusky and

Chelsea Wenzel of North Carolina; a granddaughter, Sophie; his mother, Elaine Wenzel of Onaway; his father and stepmother, Richard and Patty Wenzel of Rogers City;

a brother, Marvin Wenzel of Flint; a nephew; and

a niece. Jeff is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Private family services will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.