Lloyd Lee Schuler Jr., 72, of Gold Hill, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019.

He was born March 27, 1947, in Flint, to the late Lloyd Lee Schuler Sr. and Elizabeth Hite Schuler. Lloyd worked as an auto mechanic for many years, later working as a show car driver for Roush Racing and helped recruit for the Air Force. He was a member of West Park Baptist Church where he served as a church bus driver. Mr. Schuler loved to spend his time helping others.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Nathan Scott Schuler; and a sister, Bethany Schuler.

Mr. Schuler is survived by his daughter, Kerry Heythaler and husband, Daniel, of Gold Hill, North Carolina; a daughter-in-law, Sue Schuler-Brock of Sevierville, Tennessee; brothers, Mike Schuler and wife, Carolyn, Mark Schuler and wife, Jackie and Todd Schuler and wife, Jeanie; sisters, Laurie Crull and husband, Dave and Margo Gosser and husband, Dennis; grandchildren, Christopher Schuler and wife, Emily, Ryan Schuler, Ethan Schuler, Jarod Schuler and Kylee Schuler; and great-grandchildren, Bailey and Molly Schuler.

A memorial service was held Sunday, June 30, at West Park Baptist Church in Rockwell, conducted by the Rev. Billy Sechrist.

