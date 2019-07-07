Ronald E. DeLashmit

Ronald E. DeLashmit, 81, of Millersburg passed away June 28, 2019 at Medilodge in Hillman. He was born February 9, 1938 in Fenton to James and Margaret (Giles) DeLashmit.

He is survived by his wife, Christin Lynn DeLashmit; a stepson, Brockton James Bain of Carbondale, Illinois; three grandchildren; a son-in-law, Joe Chapman of Fenton; a brother, Robert (Virginia) DeLashmit of Millersburg; and two sisters-in-law, Sandy DeLashmit and Maxine DeLashmit, both of Flint.

Per Ron’s request private services will take place at a later date. Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.