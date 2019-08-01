RC City Council proceedings

MINUTES OF THE

SPECIAL MEETING

OF THE ROGERS CITY

CITY COUNCIL

HELD IN COUNCIL

CHAMBERS

ON TUESDAY, JULY 9, 2019

Mayor McLennan presided and called the meeting to order at 6 p.m.

ROLL CALL: Adair, Bielas, Fuhrman, Nowak and McLennan.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

Nowak/Adair, to approve the agenda with the addition of the election filing deadline resolution.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS:

RCPD STAFFING RESOLUTION NO. 2019-96

Nowak/Adair, to allow City Mgr. Hefele and Police Chief Quaine to advertise for an officer with a projected hire date of September 1, 2019.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

RCPD CAR RESOLUTION NO. 2019-97

Bielas/Nowak, to spend up to $28,000 on the purchase of a new police vehicle.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ELECTION RESOLUTION RESOLUTION NO. 2019-98

Fuhrman/Adair,

WHEREAS, PURSUANT TO MCL Section 117.3b(3), a city may provide by resolution for any election provision that is consistent with the Michigan election law; and

WHEREAS, the City of Rogers City Charter has a filing deadline for nominating petitions for per

sons desiring to qualify as candidates for any City elective office of not later than seven weeks prior to the election; and

WHEREAS, the filing deadline of 4:00 p.m. on July 23, 2019 is consistent with State law;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the City of Rogers City establishes their candidate petition filing deadline to be 4:00 p.m. on July 23, 2019.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ADJOURNMENT:

Mayor McLennan declared the meeting adjourned at 6:40 p.m.

SCOTT MCLENNAN, MAYOR

TERRI L. KOSS, CITY CLERK/TREASURER