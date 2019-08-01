RC City Council Proceedings

MINUTES OF THE

REGULAR MEETING OF

THE ROGERS CITY

CITY COUNCIL

HELD IN COUNCIL

CHAMBERS

ON TUESDAY, JULY 2, 2019

Mayor McLennan presided and called the meeting to order at 7 p.m.

ROLL CALL: Adair, Bielas, Fuhrman, Nowak and McLennan.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

Fuhrman/Nowak, to approve the agenda as presented. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Adair/Fuhrman, that the minutes of the Regular Council Meeting of June 18, 2019 be approved as written. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY CLERK’S REPORT: CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:

Adair/Bielas, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $153,106.82 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CLOSED SESSION: RESOLUTION NO. 2019-95

Nowak/Adair, to enter into Closed Session to discuss the city ma

nager evaluation.

ROLL CALL: Ayes: All, the motion carried and the meeting adjourned to Closed Session at 7:25 p.m. Upon reconvening in public session at 7:42 p.m. no action was taken.

ADJOURNMENT: Mayor McLennan declared the meeting adjourned at 7:43 p.m.

Condensed version, complete minutes are available at City Hall.

Terri L. Koss,

City Clerk/Treasurer