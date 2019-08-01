RC City Council Proceedings
MINUTES OF THE
REGULAR MEETING OF
THE ROGERS CITY
CITY COUNCIL
HELD IN COUNCIL
CHAMBERS
ON TUESDAY, JULY 2, 2019
Mayor McLennan presided and called the meeting to order at 7 p.m.
ROLL CALL: Adair, Bielas, Fuhrman, Nowak and McLennan.
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
Fuhrman/Nowak, to approve the agenda as presented. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
Adair/Fuhrman, that the minutes of the Regular Council Meeting of June 18, 2019 be approved as written. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
CITY CLERK’S REPORT: CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:
Adair/Bielas, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $153,106.82 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
CLOSED SESSION: RESOLUTION NO. 2019-95
Nowak/Adair, to enter into Closed Session to discuss the city ma
ROLL CALL: Ayes: All, the motion carried and the meeting adjourned to Closed Session at 7:25 p.m. Upon reconvening in public session at 7:42 p.m. no action was taken.
ADJOURNMENT: Mayor McLennan declared the meeting adjourned at 7:43 p.m.
Condensed version, complete minutes are available at City Hall.
Terri L. Koss,
City Clerk/Treasurer