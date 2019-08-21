Bertha Hopp, 89, of Belknap Township passed away August 13, 2019 at Rogers City Medilodge.

She was born February 15, 1930 in Belknap Township to William and Caroline (Fuhrman) Brege.

Bertha married Louis Hopp June 24, 1957 at St. John Lutheran Church. She was a lifetime member of St. John where she was baptized and confirmed. Bertha loved to knit, making booties, mittens and wool socks for all her family. Mrs. Hopp taught Sunday school at St. John Lutheran Church for 50 plus years, making mittens for all her classes. She enjoyed working in her flower garden and her vegetable garden. Bertha will be missed by her family, especially her grandchildren who would play card games with her after school. Mrs. Hopp was an excellent cook/baker. Anyone that came to the house for a meal never left hungry. She made the best bread and strawberry pies.

Mrs. Hopp is survived by her children, Donna Hopp and Robert (Connie) Hopp, and

Dennis (Nancy) Schellie; six grandchildren, Matthew (Kim Tulgestka) Schellie, Jessica (Scott) Wickersham, Paige (Bryan) Freed, Beckey (Andrew) Matthews, Megan (Chris) Cornett, Jesse (Brianna Bailey) Hopp; eight great-grandchildren, Emma, Jacob, Luke, Matthew, Evan, Isabelle, James, and Gabriella;

five siblings, Herb (Germaine) Brege, Marilyn LaFave, Elden (Barbara) Brege, Elaine (Don) Bisson and Nancy Chrzan; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis; parents, William and Caroline; and a sister,

Violet Schellie.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Friday, August 16, with a prayer service that evening. Visitation resumed Saturday at St. John Lutheran Church – Hagensville until time of her funeral with the Rev. Charles Schultz officiating.

Interment will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the St. John Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice in memory of Bertha Hopp.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.