William "Chick" Paul Klimek, 99, of Rogers City, formerly of Alpena, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Rogers City Medilodge. He was born June 25, 1920 in Alpena to John and Elizabeth (Fanclau) Klimek. On June 3, 1946 he married Blondyne Szejbach in Alpena. He worked at the cement plant for 40 years. Prior to moving to Rogers City in 2008, he was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church. He was a current member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Rogers City. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp in 1942. Chick served his country during WWII in the Pacific Theater from January 1943 to September 1945. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing and time spent with family at the cottage at Long Lake. In 2006 he was inducted into the Alpena Sports Hall of Fame. William is survived by two daughters, Mary Sue (Richard) Wozniak of Rogers City and Rosalie Klimek of Dearborn; two granddaughters, Melissa (Mark) Azeez of Livonia and Amy (Scott) Stone of Ludington; four great-grandchildren, Holly and Ethan Azeez and Randi and Rylee Stone; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Klimek was preceded in death by his wife, Blondyne in 2015; a son Paul in 2001; five sisters, Blondine Chmura, Jane Koenig, Evelyn Klimek, Florence Burke and Dorothy Beaulieu; and four brothers, Thaddeus, Francis, John and Lawrence Klimek.

A private interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Alpena.

Memorials may be given to St. Ignatius Catholic School in William Klimek’s memory.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.