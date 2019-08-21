Denise Kay Flewelling

Denise Kay Flewelling, 50, of Rogers City passed away August 15, 2019 at home. She was born August 17, 1968 in Rogers City to Gilbert and Alfrieda (Fuhrman) Martens. Denise enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing, where she would bull you over for a fishing pole if you were not fast enough, visiting microbreweries wherever she went, and spending time with family and friends or by herself on her deck with nature and a cup of coffee. Late in her young life she was able to accomplish her goal of becoming a registered nurse and worked for District Health Department No. 4 as a Public Health Nurse until her illness forced her out of her young career. She is survived by her husband, Chris; a daughter, Danielle (Caleb) Chojnacki; a son, Colten (Shannon) Roeske; a stepdaughter, Demi-Jo Flewelling; and a stepson, Drew Flewelling; four siblings, Linda Summers, Sharon (Roger) Hein, Terry (Cindy) Bellmore and Randy (Gail) Martens. or_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> or_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Alfrieda.

Per Denise’s wishes, a celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be given to the Pink Fund, P. O. Box 603, Bloomfield, MI 48303, 1-877-234-7465 in memory of Denise’s fight with breast cancer.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.