Donald “Donny” Lee Haske, 49, of Rogers City passed away July 24, 2019 at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. He was born June 28, 1970 in Alpena to Max and Cora (Wirgau) Haske.

He is survived by his wife, Arlis; daughter, Krystal (David) Cooley of Alpena; six grandchildren; mother, Cora (Donald Holmes) Haske of Rogers City;

two sisters, Angela (Mike) Tuck of Rogers City and Lisa (Tom) Brown of Rogers City; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

