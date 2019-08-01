Nautical City Festival is in full gear in Rogers City

A year of planning has events on track for the 2019 Nautical City Festival. According to festival chairman Mike Stempky, all plans are set for a wealth of activities now through Sunday.

“Setup went well, thanks to all who showed up to help. We are looking forward to a fun-filled week. I’m hoping the rain stays away and everyone has a great time,” Stempky said.

Tuesday kicked off the festival with the sailors’ memorial, a solemn event honoring those who served on the Great Lakes with special attention given to the men lost in the sinking of the Carl D. Bradley in 1958 and the Cedarville in 1965.

Wednesday was highlighted by the kiddie parade and the opening of amusement rides by Schmidt Amusements at Lakeside Park.

Thursday night features the teen dance with DJ Darrel Kelly of WHSB radio spinning the tunes. The event runs from 8 p.m. until midnight in the big tent at Lakeside Park.

Friday night’s featured performer in the big tent is The Rock Show Band, featuring Tommy K of Posen. The band has drawn rave reviews at other events over the past few years. The page will play from 8 p.m. until midnight.

Saturday’s big tent performer is the J. Edwards Band featuring country and western music from 8 p.m. until midnight while polka sounds of award-winning polka band DynaBrass are the draw to the big tent Sunday from 5 until 9 p.m.

Local historian Mark Thompson will give a talk and photo presentation on his memories from growing up during the baby boomer years. That presentation is Saturday beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Rogers City Theater.

The grand parade is Sunday beginning at 12:30 p.m. running from Gilpin Memorial Field north along Third Street. Longtime community leader Kris Sorgenfrei is the grand marshal for the parade.

The Rogers City Area Zonta Club will also be honoring four community members on special vehicles in the parade. They are the Zonta’s Woman of the Year Anne Belanger, World War II veteran Harold Hopp, Vietnam veteran Nick Filipiak and longtime businessman Richard Vogelheim.

The fireworks display is set for Sunday at 10 p.m.

There are many events all over town now through Sunday.

Here is the schedule of upcoming events:

THURSDAY, August 1

9am – Noon: Kids’ Health, Activities & Games at the Big Tent, Lakeside Park

11am – Midnight: at the Big Tent, Lakeside Park

Nowicki’s Sausage Shoppe – serving their homemade, brats and Polish dogs, three specialty flavors and three classic flavors. King Edward Subs – serving sloppy joes, hot dogs and subs

1 – 4pm: Walk-In Bingo at the Big Tent, Lakeside Park

4 – 6:30pm: Spaghetti Dinner at the Rogers City Area Senior & Community Center (RCASCC), 131 E. Superior St.

Cost $7 – All-you-can-eat!

6 – 7pm: Yoga Class at Herman Vogler Conservation Area

by the firepit

Bring towel or mat; instructor is Chelsea Pagels

8pm – Midnight: Teen Dance at the Big Tent, Lakeside Park

DJ Darrel Kelly with107.7 The Bay; admission $5

FRIDAY, August 2

10am – 5pm: Print Your Own T-Shirt at Dockside Printing

Children can make their own T-shirt until 5pm, starting at $10; ages 4 and up

10am & 1pm: Tour Carmeuse Lime & Stone, Calcite Plant

Narrated bus tour of the world’s largest limestone quarry: children $5 and adults $10; tour lasts 90–120 minutes. Purchase tickets at the Presque Isle County Historical Museum (PICHM) gift shop or by calling (989) 734-0123. Leave from the PICHM Annex, 175-185 W. Michigan Avenue

10am – 2pm: Giant Equipment Display

At main gate of Calcite Plant giant equipment used daily in Calcite mining operations; climb on board, sit in the driver’s seat!

10am – 6pm: Juried Arts and Crafts Show courthouse square, FOOD COURT (11am-6pm)

Pulled pork sandwiches by Peace Lutheran Church; hot ‘n’ fresh almonds by Natural Helpers; whitefish sandwiches, Plath’s hot dogs/brats, fresh-cut fries by Kiwanis Fish Shack; salads and sandwiches by Life is Great, Eat Good; veggies on a stick by Ricky’s Twisted Veggies

10am – 3pm: Rosco the Clown at the Juried Arts and Crafts Show at the courthouse square

10am – 4pm: 40-Mile Point Lighthouse; lighthouse tower open to the public

11am – Midnight: Nowicki’s Sausage Shoppe and King Edward Subs at the Big Tent, Lakeside Park

Noon: Three-On-Three Basketball Tournament at marina parking lot

Cost $40 (MS), $50 (HS) and adults. Pre-register please!

Contact: Samantha at 231-598-2660; brackets: middle school, high school and adults; rules’ meeting 11:30 am

Noon – 12:30am: Rogers City Servicemen’s Club (RCSC), 171 W. Erie St.; open to the public, nonmembers welcome all weekend long

1pm – 4pm: Walk-In Bingo at the Big Tent, Lakeside Park

1pm: Fossil Dig located behind Little League fields

2pm: Tour of Herman Vogler Conservation Area

Guided tour by Presque Isle County forester, Brittany VanderWall highlighting area plants and animal wildlife on this 60-90-minute tour; preview our new self-guided trails and see what kinds of incredible wildlife habitat results from a tree harvest

4:30pm: Pet Show at the Big Tent, Lakeside Park

Categories: Best Nautical Attire, Most Exotic/Unique, Oldest, Ugliest, Smallest, Most Fabulous, Best Trick(s), Crowd Favorite, and Judges’ Choice

6:30pm: Gospel Concert at Lakeside Park band shell

7pm: Euchre Tournament at RCASCC, 131 E. Superior St.

Registration at 6pm; entry $20, pre-registration appreciated, 989-734-2958; sloppy joes at 6pm; 50/50 raffle; you may BYOB

8pm – Midnight: The Rock Show Band, Tribute Band at the Big Tent, Lakeside Park

Admission $8

SATURDAY, August

7am: 38th Nautical City Run/Walk For Health

Registration 6-8pm on Friday at 206 N. First St. or 7am to 8:15am at Lakeside Park pavilion; start times: 1-mile run/walk 8:30am and 6K open run/walk approximately 9am

8am: Nautical City Festival Men’s & Women’s Slow-pitch Softball Tournament at various fields

For more information call: men’s (Eric 989-306-2336), women’s (Karl 989-734-4021)

8:30– 11:30am: Knights of Columbus Scholarship Breakfast at St. Ignatius Catholic School gym

Potato pancakes and all the fixins; cost $8; children 6-12 years, $5; children 5 years and under free

9am: Beach Volleyball Tournament at Lakeside Park

Four-on-four co-ed (one female minimum per team); registration: $15 per player; prizes for first and second place; for more information kristysmolinski@gmail.com, 989-733-0409

9am: Spitzer Tournament (29th Annual) at RCSC

Contact Larry Haselhuhn (734-4510) to register

9:30am: Kiddie Games at the Lakeside Park band shell area

For ages 3-10; Kiddie Tractor Pull after games, ages 4-7, pre-register with parent

10am – 2pm: Rogers City Fire Department Open House at the fire hall

All equipment on display!

10am – 3pm: Nautical City Festival Antique and Classic Car Show at Westminster Park

Registration 8am to 11am, pre-registration $15, day of show $20

10am – 4pm: 40-Mile Point Lighthouse; lighthouse tower open to the public

10am – 5pm: Print Your Own T-Shirt at Dockside Printing

Children can make their own T-shirt until 5pm, starting at $10; ages 4 and up

10am – 1pm: Rosco the Clown at the Juried Arts and Crafts Show at the courthouse square

10am – 5pm: Juried Arts and Crafts Show courthouse square, FOOD COURT (11am-5pm)

10am: Tour Carmeuse Lime & Stone Calcite Plant

Narrated bus tour of the world’s largest limestone quarry: children $5 and adults $10; tour lasts 90–120 minutes. Purchase tickets at the PICHM gift shop or by calling (989) 734-0123. Leave from the PICHM Annex, 175-185 W. Michigan Avenue

10am: Giant Equipment Display

At main gate of Calcite Plant giant equipment used daily in Calcite mining operations; climb on board, sit in the driver’s seat!

11am – 5pm: Buffalo Burgers and Brats on the lawn of the PICHM, Paull Farms’ buffalo burgers and Plath’s famous hot dogs and brats. Try some American Indian bread for dessert for a special treat. Bradley House, 176 W. Michigan Avenue

11am – Midnight: Nowicki’s Sausage Shoppe and King Edward Subs at the Big Tent, Lakeside Park

11:30am – 2:30pm: Strawberry Shortcake and Ice Cream Social

at Westminster Presbyterian Church grounds

Cost $5

Noon – 12:30am: RCSC, 171 W. Erie St. Open to the public, non-members welcome all weekend long

Noon – 3pm: Archery, Shotgun and .22 Rifle Shooting

at the Presque Isle County Sportsmen’s Club (PICSC)

Ages 7-13 instructed and supervised by certified range officer. All equipment provided. Must be accompanied by a parent or guardian

Noon: Horseshoe Tournament alongside Big Tent, Lakeside Park

Register at time of event

1pm: A Taste of Michigan: Wine & Craft Beer Tasting by Alpena Beverage Featuring live entertainment while a variety of

Michigan wines and craft brews are available for sampling

1-4pm: Native American Powwow on the lawn of the PICHM

Native American drummers, singers, storytellers, dancers and crafters from northern Michigan tribes and bands share their cultural traditions during this family friendly FREE event. Bring your lawn chairs.

2pm: Nowicki’s Brat Eating Contest at the Big Tent, Lakeside Park $10 per person for the first 12 people who sign up between 11am -11:30am

3pm: Rosco the Clown at the Juried Arts and Crafts Show at the courthouse square

3pm: Antique and Classic Car Show Cruise

Route: Second Street to Orchard Street to Third Street to Depot Street

6:30 – 8pm: Slide Presentation: A Baby Boomer’s Memories of Rogers City’s “Golden Years” at the Rogers City Theater, 253 N. Third St.

PICHM curator/executive director Mark Thompson shares his memories of growing up in Rogers City in the 1950s and 1960s, illustrated with photographs from the museum’s Calcite, Parsons, and Stewart Photographic Collections; freewill offering

8pm – Midnight: J Edwards Band at the Big Tent, Lakeside Park

Blue-collar country rock ’n’ roll; Admission $8

SUNDAY, August

8am – 11:30am: Festival Breakfast at St. Ignatius Catholic School Gym

Adults: $7; children 6-12 yr $5; and 5 yr and under free

8am: Nautical City Festival Men’s & Women’s Softball Finals

Various fields, finals at Sports Park (The Hole)

10am – 4pm: 40-Mile Point Lighthouse; lighthouse tower open to the public

10:30am: – Until Sold Out: PICSC Chicken Barbecue Dinner

Includes coleslaw, roll and chips at Lakeside Park

11am – 4pm: Juried Arts and Crafts Show courthouse square, FOOD COURT

11am – 10pm: Nowicki’s Sausage Shoppe and King Edward Subs at the Big Tent, Lakeside Park

11:30am – 2:30pm: Strawberry Shortcake and Ice Cream Social

Westminster Presbyterian Church grounds, $5

Noon – 8:30pm: RCSC, 171 W. Erie St.; open to the public,

nonmembers welcome all weekend long

12:30pm: Grand Parade

Route: Gilpin Memorial Field, north on Third Street,

Grand Marshal, Kris Sorgenfrei

Open class theme; featuring Grand Traverse Pipe & Drum, Queens and more

2pm: (Immediately following the Parade) at the Big Tent, Lakeside Park

Entertainment Rosco the Clown, along with the Traverse City Pipe Band.

3pm: Cornhole Tournament at UpNorth 23 Restaurant & Lounge

5– 9pm: DynaBrass Band at the Big Tent, Lakeside Park

$5 per person, children under 12 free

9:45pm: LAST CALL at the Big Tent, Lakeside Park

10pm: Tent Closes

10pm: Fireworks Display over Lake Huron

Rain-out date: Sunday, August 8