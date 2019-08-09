Raymond “Ray” O. Roeske

Raymond "Ray" O. Roeske, 87, of Moltke Township passed away August 4, 2019 at Golden Beach Manor. He was born July 7, 1932 in Moltke Township to Max and Eveline (Tulgetske) Roeske. On January 24, 1953 he married Betty Schmidt at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Moltke. Ray enjoyed hunting, fishing, bird watching, ice fishing on Black Lake and spending time at his camp Rolling Acres. He retired from Calcite as a pumphouse operator after 30 years of employment. Mr. Roeske is survived by his wife, Betty; two sons, Ray Jr. (Renee) and Glen (Marie), all of Moltke; seven grandchildren, Ben (Chantal), Jason, Danielle (Caleb), Colten (Shannon), Brooke, Hannah and Katie; four great-grandchildren, Emmett, Luke, Kira and Greta; and a sister, Elda Thomas of Clearwater, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Eveline; a brother, Wallace; and a sister, Leona Stewart.

Friends visited at the Beck Funeral Home Wednesday, August 7, from noon through the time of his funeral at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Phillip Phifer officiating.

Interment took place at the Moltke Township Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Friends Together, 105 Prentiss St., Alpena, MI 49707 in memory of Raymond Roeske.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.