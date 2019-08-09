Walter A. Ponik

Walter A. Ponik, 93, of Grand Lake passed away August 4, 2019 at Orchard Manor in Posen. He was born September 24, 1925 in Detroit to Stanislaw and Anna (Pochopien) Ponikiewski. Walt served in the United States Navy during World War II. In 1949 he and his parents moved from Detroit to Posen. November 9, 1957 he married Florence Polaski at St. Casimir Catholic Church. In November of 1987 Walt retired from Abitibi after 30 years of employment. Mr. Ponik enjoyed all kinds of sporting activities including football, baseball, softball, fishing, water skiing and bowling. Mr. Ponik was a member of St. Casimir Catholic Church in Posen, the Knights of Columbus and the Posen Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 7804. Walt is survived by three children, Michael (Mary Beth) Ponik of Alpena, Elizabeth (Timothy) Brooks of Allen Park and Patricia (Jerome) Lica of Livonia; seven grandchildren, Adrian (Meg) Ponik, Erin (David) Massura, Alyssa Ponik, Becca Brooks, Terese Brooks, Alex Lica and Stephanie Lica; two great-grandchildren, Annabelle Ponik and Meredith Ponik; siblings, Joe Ponikiewski, Ted (Mary Ann) Ponik and Ann Czosnek.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Florence; his parents and a brother, Stanley.

Friends may visit at St. Casimir Catholic Church Saturday, August 10 from 9 a.m. until time of Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating. Posen VFW will accord military honors following Mass.

Inurnment will take place at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Orchard Manor Adult Foster Care or Hospice of Michigan in memory of Walter Ponik.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.