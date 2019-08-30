Robert Gregory Frost, 74, of Rogers City passed away at home August 26, 2019. He was born May 3, 1945 in La Junta, Colorado to Robert and Jessie (Maconochie) Frost.

He is survived by his wife, Penny; two children, Michelle Comstock of Rogers City and Ken (Amy Eno) Shuart of Georgia; and two grandsons both of Rogers City. Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home and no services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org