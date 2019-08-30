Michael Leroy Penfold

Michael Leroy Penfold, 70, of Waverly Township passed away August 21, 2019 at home. He was born July 29, 1949 in Onaway to Willis and Shirley (Skuse) Penfold. ad_format = '728x90'; google_ad_type = 'image'; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> ad_format = '728x90'; google_ad_type = 'image'; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

Michael is survived by his wife, Roxie; three children, Michael Penfold of Chicago, Illinois, Jayson Penfold of Manistee and Hugh (Shawna) Penfold of Onaway; and three granddaughters.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.