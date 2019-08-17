Ronald “Ron” R. Stoinski of Posen, beloved brother, father and friend, passed away August 11, 2019 at the age of 80 at his home.

Ronald “Ron” was born October 14, 1938 in Flint to Anthony and Sadie Stoinski. He served in the U.S. Army and ultimately made his home in Posen in 1968, where he became a well-known contributor to the community for many years. Among many hobbies, Ron loved hunting, fishing, visiting with friends, and listening to polka music. He was a beloved friend and neighbor to many in the Posen area. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need and help whenever and wherever he was able. He generously gave of his time through service to the Posen Fire Department, Posen Village Council, and many other local community events and organizations. Ron was a member of St. Casimir Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

Ron is survived by a brother, Robert Stoinski Sr. of Duluth, Minnesota; former wife, Joyce Stoinski of Cheyenne, Wyoming; two daughters, Shelly (Dan) Zwolinski of Rogers City and Jackie (Robert) Buchler of Escanaba;

two sons, Alan (Marcy) Stoinski of Cheyenne and Tim (Mary) Stoinski of St Charles, Missouri;

12 grandchildren, Michael (Emily) Stickelberger, Taylor Stoinski, Erik Zwolinski, Andrew Zwolinski, Leah Wilder, Riley Meserve, Elijah Meserve, Abigail Meserve, Emily Stoinski, Kaitlyn Stoinski,

Nicole Stoinski and Elizabeth Stoinski; and eight great-grandchildren, Lola, Elsie, Rowena, Leo, Serenity, Lucan, Sterling and Emmanuel.

He was preceded in death by his former wife, Doreen; a brother, Martin; and parents, Anthony and Sadie.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Sunday, August 18, from 6 – 8 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. led by the Posen Knights of Co

lumbus. Visitation will resume Monday, August 19, atSt. Dominic Catholic Church, from 10 a.m. until time of memorial Mass at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating. Military honors will be accorded following the service by Posen Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7804.

Inurnment will take place at St. Dominic Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that honorariums be directed to the Posen Fire & Rescue Department, 989-766-2498.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.