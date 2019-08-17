Edwin J. “Ed” Mulka, 100, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at home August 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born May 11, 1919 in Rogers City to Stanley and Victoria (Buzala) Mulka.

On May 1, 1944 he married Phyllis Mae Newhouse at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Alexandria, LA. Ed served in the United States Army during World War II. He was a member and past Grand Knight of the Fourth Degree Council of the Knights of Columbus, a member of the EDC, a founding member of the Rogers City Area Senior & Community Center, Ed retired from the post office after 39 years of service as postal supervisor. He enjoyed being loved by his family. Mr. Mulka enjoyed woodworking and winters in Texas with the love of his life, Mae.

Mr. Mulka is survived by six children, William (Sue) of Saline, Mary (Mike) Bauers, Faith (David) Shafto, Victoria Mulka and Marie Mulka all of Rogers City, and Margaret (Lloyd) Gough of Pinckney; Ed was blessed with 13 grandchildren, Joseph, Kathryn, John, Melissa, Marea, Michael, Lisa, Adam, MaryAnn, Cassandra, Christopher, Edwin and Mariah; 26 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by; his parents, Stanley and Victoria; his wife, Phyllis Mae; five brothers, Lawrence, Paul, Leopold, the Rev. Raymond and the Rev. Arthur; and four sisters, Cecelia Lewandowski, Blanche Daas, Irene Heinzel and Louise Mauti.

Visitation was Monday, August 12, at the Beck Funeral Home followed by Mass at St. Ignatius Catholic Church with the Rev. Rolando Silva officiating. Rogers City Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 607 accorded military honors at church following Mass.

Interment took place at the Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Ignatius Catholic School in memory of Edwin Mulka. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.