Alphonse H. Glomski, 88, of Alpena, passed away Friday evening August 30, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

The son of Max and Johanna (Modrzynski) Glomski was born in Posen October 4, 1930.

Surviving are his wife Rosemary, six sons David (Evelyn), Jeffery (Kitty), Alan (Jodi), Kenneth, Steven (Susan) and Terry, all livin

g in the Alpena area; three brothers, Lawrence (Gail), Gerald (Dolores) and Dan (Wendy); four sisters, Delphine Ohlrich, Barbara (Leonard) LaTulip, Sally (Harry) Daniels and Maxine (Jerry) Shemanski; 12 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Visitation was Tuesday, September 3, at Hentkowski Funeral Home in Rogers City with a prayer service that evening. Visitation continued Wednesday morning at St. Anne All Saints Catholic Church in Alpena until the funeral Mass with the Rev. Joe Muszkiewicz officiating. Burial was at Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to hentkowskifuneral.com.

Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Michigan.