Alice W. Cook

Alice W. Cook, 99, of Gaylord, formerly of Rogers City passed away August 29, 2019 at The Brook Retirement Communities in Gaylord. She was born May 18, 1920 in Rogers City to Reuben and Christine (Kreft) Schultz. Mrs. Cook is survived by her son, Jeff (Chris) Cook of Gaylord; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Friends may visit at St. John Lutheran Church today (Thursday, September 5) from 2 p.m. until time of her funeral at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Phillip Phifer officiating.

Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice of Michigan in memory of Alice Cook.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org