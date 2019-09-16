Marjorie “Margie” “Jean” (Cross) Williams, 70, of Cheboygan, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey.

A resident of Cheboygan since 2001, moving from Rogers City, Margie was born September 25, 1948 in East Tawas, the daughter of Raymond and Betty (Harwood) Cross.

She was a graduate of Tawas Area Schools, and then attended Central Michigan University and Eastern Michigan University, earning her bachelor’s degree and two master’s degrees.

On June 16, 1973 in East Tawas, she married Gary Williams.

For several years she taught home economics in Gladstone, and later initiated the Alternative Education Program at Rogers City Area Schools. She was also the lead teacher at the Boysville-Russell House in Onaway for 10 years, retiring in 2003.

Margie was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Cheboygan.

She is survived by her husband, Gary; a son, Jeff (wife, Becky Black) of Hudsonville; two grandchildren, Gus and Maggie Williams; two sisters, Linda (Bob) Godfrey of Eastport, Maine and Beverly “Cookie” (Jim) He

inritz of Key Largo, Florida; two brothers, Dennis (Carol) Cross of Petoskey and Steve (Jennie) Cross of Walled Lake; a sister-in-law, Dawn Cross, also of Petoskey; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Karl Cross.

Visitation was held Sunday, September 8, at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home in Cheboygan. Funeral services were Monday, September 9, at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Cheboygan with the Dr. John Bailey officiating. Burial was at Wilber Township Cemetery in Iosco County.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be made at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.