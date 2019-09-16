Thomas “Tom” Arthur Libby, 84, of Hawks passed away at home September 4, 2019.

He was born October 20, 1934 in Sault Ste. Marie to Joseph and Pearl (Cross) Libby.

On May 12, 1956 he married Betty Sunderland in Pontiac. In 1971 Tom moved his family from Lake Orion to Hawks. He and his wife, Betty owned and operated Tom’s Grocery in Hawks for the next 16 years.

During this time, Tom founded the Hawks Little League and mentored many of the young boys of the area. He drove the school bus in Metz for a time as well as delivered bottled gas to the surrounding areas.

Tom enjoyed playing cribbage and euchre and passed this love onto his children and grandchildren. Tom was a strong advocate for the Hawks area and was loved by many. He was affectionately known as the “Mayor of Hawks.”

Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; four brothers; and four sisters.

Tom is survived by his companion, RuthAnn Morgan; two daughters, Sandy (Jim) Stamp of Hawks and Cindy (Jon) Overbeek of Grand Rapids; two sons, Mike (Carla) of Onaway and Joe of Durand;

12 grandchildren, Tom Schaudt, Renee (Brent) Basiliere, Charlie Schaudt, Stacy Stamp, Daniel (Meredith) Overbeek, Michael (Kaitland) Overbeek, Aimee

(Joe) Sergent, Kim (Casey) Marsh, Dan Szymoniak, Gunnar Libby, Wyatt Libby and Emma Libby; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Don Libby of Onaway; and a sister, Louise Dorton of Oklahoma. Also surviving are many who considered him their dad or grandpa whom he loved dearly.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Sunday, September 8, where the rosary was recited that evening. Visitation resumed Monday at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Metz until the time of his memorial Mass with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating.

Burial of his ashes followed at St. Dominic Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to McLaren Hospice or a charity of your choice in memory of Tom. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org