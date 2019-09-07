Olin Lee Gould, 91, of Millersburg died at home Tuesday morning, August 27, 2019. The son of Joseph “Atlee” and Nina (Kipp) Gould, Olin was born in Marion April 4, 1928.

He and Nancy Heron were united in marriage July 27, 1957 and made their home in Millersburg where Olin ran Gould Hardware for many years. A man of quiet demeanor, Olin enjoyed hunting and farming. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War and was a lifetime member of the Onaway Veterans of Foreign Wars Post.

Surviving Olin is his wife of 62 years, Nancy of Millersburg; a daughter, Jane (David) Bricker of Petoskey; and a son, Dean (Melanie) of Fredericktown, Ohio; as well as his grandchildren

, Melissa, Michelle, Ryan, Robert, Neal, Reed and Aden; great-grandchildren, Kylie and Cameron; and great-great-grandson, Parker. Olin also leaves a brother, Max of Marion; and a sister, Marie Ranney of Belding. He was preceded in death by brothers, Donald, Leo, Glen, Ray and Carl.

Olin’s family received friends at a Celebration of Life gathering Friday, August 30, at the Chagnon Funeral Home in Onaway. Olin’s final resting place is at Millersburg at Riverside Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Olin to The Millersburg Historical Society, P.O. Box 30, Millersburg, MI 49759 or to McLaren Home Care and Hospice, c/o McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation, 360 Connable Ave., Suite 3, Petoskey, MI 49770.