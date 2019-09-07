Patricia Dorothy Bauer Minier

Patricia Dorothy Bauer Minier passed away August 27, 2019. The wife of the late Robert Bauer Sr. and the late Clayton Minier.

She is survived by the loving friend of Dennis Bauer. Patricia was the dear mother of Elaine Burk (Tom), Cynthia Zellner (the late Paul), Robert William Bauer Jr. (Thelma Ramos-Bauer), Cathy Doughtery (Lyle), Patrick John Bauer and Raymond Charles Bauer and grandmother of Morgan, Rachel, Lyle and Lyndsay. A memorial service will be held in Onaway at a future date. Arrangements are in care of A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500. View obituary and share memories at AJDesmond.com.