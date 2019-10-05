Deborah Jean Reynolds (Jones), 60, of Cheboygan formerly of Onaway died peacefully Thursday, September 26, 2019 at her home surrounded by loved ones.

She was born December 31, 1958 in Omaha, Nebraska, to Buryl E. and Ethel (Miller) St. Clair.

Deborah enjoyed cooking for family gatherings and holidays, going to bingo and the casino, fishing, knitting and sewing, and playing cards, and could not let any animal go without a home.

Deborah is survived by her loving spouse of 16 years, Jerry W. Jone

s; her mother, Ethel St. Clair; three children, Laura (Tony), Kristy (Matt) and Jessica (Mike); siblings, Charles, Edward, Cynthia (Bernie) and Pamela; grandchildren, Tyler, Alison, Gabrielle, Edward, Savanna, Danica, Nolan, Eion and Owen; and in-laws, Cindy of Onaway and Betty (William), Wanda (Charles) and Clayton of Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her father, Buryl E. St. Clair; sibling, John Charles; daughter, Sarah; and granddaughter; Faith Elizabeth.

A celebration of life will be determined by family at a later date, condolences can be made to family members via social media and phone.

The family would like to say a special thanks to Hospice of Cheboygan and her favorite nurse Laura Laughbaum for everything you have done for us.