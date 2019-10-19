Gerald Lloyd Urlaub

Gerald Lloyd Urlaub, 80, of Rogers City passed away October 10, 2019 at home. He was born October 6, 1939 in Hawks to LeRoy and Florence (Claus) Urlaub. He is survived by his wife of almost 58 years, Nancy; a daughter, Lori (John) Cox of Kingsford; a son, John (Katrina) Urlaub of Presque Isle; two granddaughters; three great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Bill (Marian) Urlaub, Royal “Roger” (Pauline) Urlaub, Joy Salintino, Lowell Urlaub and Loren (Bonnie) Urlaub. pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js'> pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js'>

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Sunday, October 13, where a prayer service took place that evening. Visitation resumed Monday at St. John Lutheran Church until time of his funeral with the Rev. Phillip Phifer officiating.

Interment took place at Bismarck Township Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to St. John Lutheran Church or School or Friends Together in memory of Gerald Urlaub.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.